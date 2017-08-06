15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Night Moves SundayB

LISTEN: Strong interest in Eyre Square peace event

By GBFM News
August 6, 2017

Time posted: 5:45 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was strong interest in a peace event held in the city this afternoon to mark the anniversary of the Hiroshima bombing.

Around two dozen people turned up to mark the event – but it drew considerable interest from tourists and passers by who stopped to hear a range of speeches and musical performances.

Among those in attendance was former UN Assistant Secretary General Denis Halliday, who resigned his position in 1990 over what he described as genocidal sanctions imposed on Iraq.

Today’s peace event at Eyre Event was organised by the Galway Alliance Against War to remember the bombing of Hiroshima on August 6th, 1945 and raise awareness of the growing dangers of nuclear conflict.

These people told Galway Bay FM why they were at today’s event:

Former Assistant UN Secretary General Denis Halliday says the Irish Government needs to pay more attention to the concerns of the public:

