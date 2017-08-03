LISTEN: Spiddal native takes best dressed at Galway Races

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Spiddal native Aoife McCanna has been crowned best dressed at this year’s ladies day competition at the racing festival.

The Best Dressed Lady Competition is sponsored by the g Hotel and Spa for this summer’s racing festival.

As part of the competition, the invited judges wander through the crowds and invite a select number of chosen finalists to the Ladies Day g Marquee.

It was a Galway girl who saw off stiff competition from 10 finalists at Ballybrit this afternoon to be crowned best dressed.

Spiddal native and Ballybrit IT worker Aoife McCanna was announced as the best dressed lady of the 2017 festival.

Aoife, who’s also a keen part time milliner and designed her own hat, will now receive a prize package worth 10 thousand euro.

Speaking to Ollie Turner, Aoife described her show winning outfit:

Meanwhile, the coveted title of best hat went to a Cavan woman.

This is the moment Celebrity Judge Baz Ashmawy announced Oneisha Owens as the winner:

Oneisha will now receive a prize worth two thousand euro.

Best Dressed Aoife McCana, left, alongside winner of Best Hat, Oneisha Owens.