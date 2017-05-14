15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sunday Sport

Sunday Sport

LISTEN: Castlegar native to represent Galway at 2017 Rose of Tralee

By GBFM News
May 14, 2017

Time posted: 11:17 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The 2017 Galway Rose has been announced.

23 year old Castlegar native Niamh Elwood has seen off competition from 29 candidates hoping to represent the county at this years Rose of Tralee Festival.

Niamh is a nurse in the Acute Medical Unit at UHG and has played with Liam Mellows GAA club from a young age.

The ambitious nurse has a keen interest in cultures, scenery and the history of different countries and has traveled extensively over the past 6 months.

Niamh spoke to Ollie Turner at last evening’s event at the Clayton Hotel in the city:

 

Photo – Galway Rose Centre

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
AIB to sell off Nestor stores in Galway
Galway Minister to discuss future of Tuam courthouse with Tanaiste
May 14, 2017
Galway Minister to discuss future of Tuam courthouse with Tanaiste
May 14, 2017
AIB to sell off Nestor stores in Galway
May 14, 2017
UHG and Portiuncula hospitals to be briefed on patient experience survey

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 14, 2017
Bon Secours/Claregalway Hotel County Senior and Intermediate Football Championship Score Tracker
May 12, 2017
Galway golfer in the hunt for Irish Amateur title
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK