LISTEN: Castlegar native to represent Galway at 2017 Rose of Tralee

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The 2017 Galway Rose has been announced.

23 year old Castlegar native Niamh Elwood has seen off competition from 29 candidates hoping to represent the county at this years Rose of Tralee Festival.

Niamh is a nurse in the Acute Medical Unit at UHG and has played with Liam Mellows GAA club from a young age.

The ambitious nurse has a keen interest in cultures, scenery and the history of different countries and has traveled extensively over the past 6 months.

Niamh spoke to Ollie Turner at last evening’s event at the Clayton Hotel in the city:

Photo – Galway Rose Centre