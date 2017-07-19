LISTEN: Campaigners march to HSE city offices to demand action on Connemara ambulance service

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Up to 100 campaigners have gathered in the city this afternoon for a major protest to highlight unacceptable ambulance response times in Connemara.

The North Connemara Ambulance Steering Group is marching to HSE offices on Newcastle Road to hand in a letter demanding immediate action.

The protest will culminate in a gathering at University Hospital Galway where a number of speakers will address those in attendance.

The group says ambulance waiting times in Connemara can often reach up to, or even exceed, three hours from call out time.

However, they say despite numerous meetings with successive health ministers, the HSE and local representatives since October 2014, nothing has been done.

They’re now seeking to contact local MEP’s to take their case to Europe and seek advice on European Law and their rights with regard to emergency services.

These campaigners at this afternoon’s protest have been speaking to our reporter Briain Kelly: