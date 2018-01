LIST OF ALLOCATIONS: €26m in national roads funding for Galway

Galway City By-Pass 2,000,000

N17 Milltown to Gortnagunnad Realignment (Minor) 150,000

N17 Claregalway Traffic Calming (Part of Gort/Tuam Residual Network) 50,000

N17 Tuam Town 1,400,000

N18 Northern Approach to Carrownmoneesh Roundabout Pavement Overlay 424,424

N59 Clifden to Oughterard 1,000,000

N59 Moycullen Bypass 400,000

N59 Maam Cross to Bunnakill 1,000,000

N59 West of Letterfrack Widening (Minor 2016) 200,000

N59 Eastern Approach to Oughterard Pavement Strengthening 727,520

N59 Northern Apporach to Clifden Pavement Strengthening 831,744

N59 Western Approach to Maam Cross Pavement Strengthening 785,536

N63 Abbeyknockmoy to Annagh (Part of Gort/Tuam Residual Network) 4,000,000

N63 Liss to Abbey Realignment (Minor 2016) 50,000

N84 Luimnagh Realignment Scheme 200,000

N60 Ballymoe North Pavement Overlay 500,000

N65 Kilmeen Pavement Strengthening 462,080

N67 Kinvara Pavement Strengthening 1,016,576

N67 Ballinderreen to Kinvara Realignment Phase two 1,300,000

N84 Bunnaconeen Pavement Overlay 848,056

N84 Castlequarter to Corrandulla Pavement Overlay 1,515,800

N84 Clonboo to Corrandulla 280,000

N84 Coarsefield Pavement Strengthening 582,016

N84 Galway Road Headford Pavement Strengthening 414,000

N84 Southern Approach to Clonboo Pavement Overlay 424,424

M17 Gort to Tuam 455,000 (maintenance)

N6 Bothar na dTreabh Improvement 500,000