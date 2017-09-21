15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Number One Show

The Number One Show

Liquidator appointed to company behind Galway Independent newspaper

By GBFM News
September 21, 2017

Time posted: 2:21 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A liquidator has been appointed to the company behind city-based free newspaper, the Galway Independent.

A creditors meeting took place earlier this week, at which Tom Murray of Friel Stafford was appointed as liquidator for Galway Independent Newspapers Limited.

The Galway Independent was set up in July 2000, and according to accounts filed at the end of 2015, employed 12 people between production, sales and administration.

The company’s current directors are Jarlath Feeney and Declan Dooley.

The newspaper has not been published for the last two weeks, and it’s not yet known if publication has ceased permanently.

Friel Stafford has confirmed to Galway Bay fm news that it is in charge of the liquidation process, but says it cannot comment on individual cases.

The Galway Independent website is no longer accessible, while the publication has not posted anything on social media since September 8th.

The newspaper or its owners have not made a statement on the matter.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Thursday September 21st 2017
September 21, 2017
Census says Galway is Ireland’s most multicultural city
September 21, 2017
Thousands of county homes without water due to three major bursts
September 21, 2017
Number of homeless children in Galway could fill entire school

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 21, 2017
Kilkerrin Clonberne Ladies Football Club Fundraising Fashion Show
September 21, 2017
AIG Cups & Shields Results and Draws
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK