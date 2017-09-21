Liquidator appointed to company behind Galway Independent newspaper

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A liquidator has been appointed to the company behind city-based free newspaper, the Galway Independent.

A creditors meeting took place earlier this week, at which Tom Murray of Friel Stafford was appointed as liquidator for Galway Independent Newspapers Limited.

The Galway Independent was set up in July 2000, and according to accounts filed at the end of 2015, employed 12 people between production, sales and administration.

The company’s current directors are Jarlath Feeney and Declan Dooley.

The newspaper has not been published for the last two weeks, and it’s not yet known if publication has ceased permanently.

Friel Stafford has confirmed to Galway Bay fm news that it is in charge of the liquidation process, but says it cannot comment on individual cases.

The Galway Independent website is no longer accessible, while the publication has not posted anything on social media since September 8th.

The newspaper or its owners have not made a statement on the matter.