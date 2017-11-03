Over The Line All Star Special

All-Ireland champions Galway have taken the lion’s share of the spoils on the 2017 PwC All-Star hurling team for 2017.

The GAA/GPA’s PwC All-Stars were selected at Croke Park on Wednesday, where the Tribesmen were awarded seven coveted places on this year’s selection – their highest representation since they won their previous Liam MacCarthy Cup in 1988.

The team is broken down between Galway (7), Waterford (5), Cork (2) and Tipperary (1).

GOALKEEPER

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Waterford) – First-time All-Star

DEFENDERS

2. Pádraic Mannion (Galway) – First-time All-Star

3. Daithí Burke (Galway) – Third-time winner. Previously won in 2015 & 16

4. Noel Connors (Waterford) – Third-time winner. Previously won in 2010 & 2015

5. Pádraic Maher (Tipperary) – Five-time winner. Previously won in 2009, ‘11/’14/’16

6. Gearóid McInerney (Galway) – First-time All-Star

7. Mark Coleman (Cork) – First time All-Star

MIDFIELDERS

8. Jamie Barron (Waterford) – Two-time All-Star. Previously won in 2016

9. David Burke (Galway) – Four-time All-Star. Previously won in 2012/’15/’16

FORWARDS

10. Kevin Moran (Waterford) – Two-time All-Star. Previously won in 2012

11. Joe Canning (Galway) – Four-time All-Star. Previously won in 2008/’09/’12

12. Michael Walsh (Waterford) – Four-time All-Star. Previously won in 2007/’09/’10

13. Conor Whelan (Galway) – First-time All-Star

14. Conor Cooney (Galway) – First-time All-Star

15. Patrick Horgan (Cork) – Two-time All-Star. Previously won in 2013