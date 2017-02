Ahascragh/Fohenagh will bid to become the first team from Galway to win the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Hurling Final on Saturday next when they take on Carrickshock from Kilkenny in Croke Park (Throw In 4.45pm)

Galway Bay FM broadcast an All-Ireland Special with John Mulligan, Gerry Murphy, Sean Walsh and Niall Canavan who spoke to Conor Hayes, Seamus Quigley, John Egan, Michelle Healy, Kevin Gavin, Pat Kearney, Michael Larkin, Damien Joyce and Brendan Hennessy.

