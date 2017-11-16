Over The Line Connacht Intermediate Club Final Special

Claregalway face Michael Glaveys from Roscommon in the Final of the Connacht Intermediate Club Championship on Sunday next in Hyde Park in Roscommon (Throw in-2pm)

To celebrate this unique pairing Galway Bay FM Broadcast a special Connacht Final Preview from Both Clubs.

Ollie Turner was in the White House Hotel in Ballinlough while Barry Cullinane was in the Claregalway Hotel to gauge the feelings in both clubs ahead of on of the biggest days in their club’s histories.

Presented by John Mulligan with engineering in the Claregalway Hotel by Donal O’Sullivan