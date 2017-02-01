Limited youth services to be restored to North East Galway on interim basis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Youth services are to be restored for the North East Galway and Roscommon area on an interim basis.

Limited services are to be provided for six months from February until July and will be led by Galway Roscommon Education and Training Board.

It follows the withdrawal of services from Ballygar, Ballaghaderreen and Roscommon town.

Roscommon/Galway Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice says the interim services will be provided by groups such as Midland Youth Services and Foroige.

However he says he will be monitoring the long term plan.