Lights set up at scene of major Garda operation in Woodquay

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A heavy Garda presence remains in place at Woodquay this evening as a major operation continues

The operation got underway at around midday and involves a large number of armed and uniformed Garda members

An ambulance and two ambulance crew vehicles are also at the scene at st Brendan’s Avenue

The operation is focused on a house on the road, and a barricade spanning around 200 meters is in place

Crowds have gathered at the location amid growing speculation over the nature of the incident

Locals at the scene say they understand that a young man has barricaded himself into the house and Gardai are concerned for his welfare

The homes within the Garda cordon are occupied this evening, and there does not appear to have been any evacuation

Gardai have not yet issued any information other than to say that the incident is a live operation, and no further comment can be made at this time

As of 5.15pm, Gardai at the scene appeared to be setting up lighting in the area, which indicates that the operation may continue into the night