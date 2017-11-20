15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Lightnet Broadband have a vacancy for Technical Support Level 1

By Damian Burke
November 20, 2017

Time posted: 4:04 pm

Lightnet Broadband have a vacancy for Technical Support Level 1 with a minimum of 2 years experience.  The role will
include answering customer technical queries by phone and email, troubleshooting and solving customer issues.   Must be
eager to take initiative with the ability to handle multiple tasks concurrently and prioritise appropriately.   Forward
cover letter and CV to [email protected]

print
jobspot
A full time Mechanic required for busy service centre in Oranmore
November 20, 2017
A full time Mechanic required for busy service centre in Oranmore
November 20, 2017
Full time Childcare Practitioner required for city creche
November 20, 2017
Vacancy exists at Caíseal Geal Nursing Home Galway for a cleaner with immediate start