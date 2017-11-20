Lightnet Broadband have a vacancy for Technical Support Level 1 with a minimum of 2 years experience. The role will
include answering customer technical queries by phone and email, troubleshooting and solving customer issues. Must be
eager to take initiative with the ability to handle multiple tasks concurrently and prioritise appropriately. Forward
cover letter and CV to [email protected]
By Damian Burke
November 20, 2017
Time posted: 4:04 pm
