Light at end of tunnel for city arthouse cinema as recruitment begins

By GBFM News
December 20, 2017

Time posted: 5:04 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s light at the end of the tunnel for the beleaguered city arthouse cinema, with recruitment to begin shortly.

Element Pictures has announced that the new facility, PÁLÁS – which is ‘palace’ in Irish – is now nearing completion and will open to the public early in the new year.

Based at 15 Merchants Road Lower, the management team says the unique venue will bring an eclectic mix of film events into the heart of the city.

The cinema, designed by architect Tom de Paor, was initiated and developed by Solas Galway Picture Palace.

Since the Picture Palace development began in July 2009, it has been dogged by repeat issues which have seen works stalled numerous times over the past seven years.

This culminated in a take-over of the lease for the high-profile property by Dublin based Element Pictures.

The building project is being carried out by local company JJ Rhatigan, and is due to finish shortly.

Recruitment has begun for a number of posts at the long-awaited facility at palas.ie.

The company is seeking to hire a general manager, restaurant & bar manager, front of house manager and a head chef.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
