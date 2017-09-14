15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Lifeboat rescues two people from Hare island off Renmore

By GBFM News
September 14, 2017

Time posted: 10:20 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two people are recovering after being rescued by Galway Lifeboat Service when the tide trapped them on Hare Island.

The alarm was raised at 6.40 pm last evening when they were spotted by two people walking on Renmore beach.

The Lifeboat launched from Galway Docks at 10 to 7 and reached Hare Island five minutes later.

A spokesperson for the Lifeboat service says neither of the two was injured but they were shaken.

Declan Killilea was at the helm and the other crew were Olivia Byrne, Ian Murphy, and John O’Sullivan.

Both people rescued were visitors to Galway and the Lifeboat service is urging caution from people unfamiliar with local tides.

This Sunday the Lifeboat service is holding an Open Day for young people to come and see it in action.

