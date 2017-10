Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Aran Islands Lifeboat was called to the scene of an incident involving a ferry which ran into difficulty in Galway Bay today. (5/10)

The ferry, thought to be the Doolin Express, got caught in some ropes and the engine stalled near Inis Oírr around 11a.m.

The Aran Lifeboat was dispatched from Cill Ronáin.

The ferry was subsequently towed to the pier on Inis Oírr.

There were about two dozen passengers on board at the time, but no-one was injured.