Life imprisonment for Glenamaddy 2011 murder

By GBFM News
April 26, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 31 year old Latvian man Andrejs Krauze has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his fellow countryman in Glenamaddy in 2011

The central criminal court has heard that 30-year-old Juris Buls, who was strangled to death, was a “hard worker who came to Ireland for a better life”

Juris Buls was last seen on July 7th, 2011 when he left for work at Titan Plastics in Glenamaddy.

He was missing for over two weeks when Gardai discovered his body in a wooded area near Creggs, about 10km from the town.

Today, his sister told the court she misses her brother everyday and she still cannot believe that he is dead.

The testimony was heard as part of a victim impact statement read to the Central Criminal Court in Dublin

Andrejs Krauze, of Dudley Heights, Glenamaddy had pleaded not guilty to murdering Juris Buls at an unknown time on July 7 or 8, 2011 in county Galway.

He fled to Latvia after the murder, but was arrested there in January 2016 after Tuam Gardai travelled to his home country.

Last month Krauze was found guilty by unanimous jury verdict, and today has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

