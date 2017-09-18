Lidl seeks to demolish Tuam store to replace with bigger facility

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Lidl is hoping to build a new discount foodstore in Tuam.

The company has applied to the county council for planning permission for the new building with an off-licence at the site of the existing Lidl store at Galway Road.

The redeveloped Lidl site in Tuam, would mean demolishing the existing Lidl store and building a new larger single-storey foodstore in its place.

The car park at the Galway Road in Tuam would also be redeveloped and extended and the existing access for vehicles would be closed off.

The new entry and exit point would be via a proposed upgraded shared access with Steeltech Sheds and a planned filling station which was recently granted planning permission.

Separately, Steeltech Sheds has applied for planning permission to upgrade the access road currently servicing the company in order to serve the planning filling station and drive-thru facility.

A decision on the demolition of the Lidl store in Tuam to make way for a brand new Lidl building is due to be made next month.