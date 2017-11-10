15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Letteragh Road set to re-open this evening

By GBFM News
November 10, 2017

Time posted: 11:36 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Letteragh Road is set to re-open this evening ahead of schedule.

The road has been closed this week following a major watermain burst between Tonabrocky and Circular Road last weekend.

The incident led to a severe drop in the Tonabrocky reservoir – and repair works were delayed to allow water levels to recover.

Works resumed at around 7 this morning

The City Council expects the repair to be completed by 7pm, at which point traffic restrictions will be lifted, ahead of the original deadline of tomorrow morning.

print
Uncategorized
Animal Rights group praises city council for role in circus animals ban
Paul Byrnes Releases “At The End Of The Day”
October 27, 2017
Galway United and Connacht Rugby Match Tracker
September 28, 2017
Sneak Peak: The Menu For The Heinz Beans Pop Up Café Looks Incredible
September 13, 2017
This year’s Hula Hoops National Cup draw dishes up some very interesting clashes