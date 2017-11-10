Letteragh Road set to re-open this evening

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Letteragh Road is set to re-open this evening ahead of schedule.

The road has been closed this week following a major watermain burst between Tonabrocky and Circular Road last weekend.

The incident led to a severe drop in the Tonabrocky reservoir – and repair works were delayed to allow water levels to recover.

Works resumed at around 7 this morning

The City Council expects the repair to be completed by 7pm, at which point traffic restrictions will be lifted, ahead of the original deadline of tomorrow morning.