The Home Run

Letteragh Road to remain closed until Saturday

By GBFM News
November 8, 2017

Time posted: 4:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Letteragh Road is to remain closed until Saturday. (11/11)

Repair works are underway on a watermain between Tonabrocky Cross and Circular Road.

In order to allow the area’s reservoir levels to recover from the shut down caused by the watermain issue last weekend, the work has been scheduled for Friday evening.

Motorists using the Letteragh road are advised that as a result, the route will remain closed to traffic until Saturday morning, but local access will be maintained.

