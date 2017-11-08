Letteragh Road Rahoon will remain closed until Saturday morning

Further repair works will take place on the rising main between Tonabrocky Cross and Circular Road.

In order to allow the reservoir levels to recover from the shut down last weekend, this work has been

scheduled for Friday evening (10 th November).

In order to facilitate these essential works, the Letteragh Road will remain closed until Saturday morning (11th November).

Local access will be maintained.

Galway City Council wishes to thank the public for all their patience and apologises for any inconvenience caused.