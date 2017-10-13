15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Lets Get Talking Galway Launch CAINT Initiative

By Sport GBFM
October 13, 2017

Time posted: 10:31 am

This week is Mental Health Week around the country and an organisation called Let’s Get Talking have launched a new initiative to help with the funding of the Organisation.

Let’s Get Talking Galway is a community based counselling that provides professional Counselling Psychotherapy support to all.

Elaine Ryan and Jocelyn Cunningham joined John in Studio to speak about the importance of Mental Health not only in Sport but life in general.

 

Text the word CAINT to 50300 to donate €4 or check out their website here

