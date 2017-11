The Mental Health Counseling Service Lets Get Talking Galway Will Host A Special Coffee Morning With The Liam McCarthy Cup this Friday Morning In The 1520 Bar on Quay Street from 11am-1pm.

Let’s Get Talking Galway Counselling Psychotherapy Support provides Counselling and Psychotherapy Services and Jocelyn Cunningham, Elaine Ryan and Davy Glennon joined John in Studio to talk about the event.