Less than one in ten Galway homes have top energy rating

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Less than 10 percent of homes across Galway have a top-of-the-scale energy efficiency rating.

Most houses and apartments across the city and county have a BER rating of C1 or lower.

A building energy rating, or BER, is a rating on the overall energy efficiency of a building.

The rating is similar to an exam grade and is denoted on scale of A to G – with A1 being the most energy efficient and G being the least energy efficient.

Just one percent of homes across Galway have an A rating, while less than one in ten homes have a B rating.