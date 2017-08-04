15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Less than one in ten Galway homes have top energy rating

By GBFM News
August 4, 2017

Time posted: 4:15 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Less than 10 percent of homes across Galway have a top-of-the-scale energy efficiency rating.

Most houses and apartments across the city and county have a BER rating of C1 or lower.

A building energy rating, or BER, is a rating on the overall energy efficiency of a building.

The rating is similar to an exam grade and is denoted on scale of A to G – with A1 being the most energy efficient and G being the least energy efficient.

Just one percent of homes across Galway have an A rating, while less than one in ten homes have a B rating.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
FAI Cup Round One Fixtures Confirmed
August 4, 2017
Peterswell native celebrates 101st birthday
August 4, 2017
Survey reveals average Galway home has 40 thousand euro worth of contents
August 4, 2017
City Council says illegally parked caravans in Salthill will be moved this afternoon

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 4, 2017
FAI Cup Round One Fixtures Confirmed
August 4, 2017
GUI Podcast
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK