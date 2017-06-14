Galway Bay fm newsroom – Leo Varadkar has officially become Taoiseach.

He arrived at Arás an Uachtarain to collect his seal of office shortly after 3 o’clock.

He signed the visitor’s book and went into a brief private meeting with President Michael D Higgins before making his way to collect his seal of office.

Mr Varadkar signed the warrant of appointment given to him by President Higgins, before receiving the Seal of the Taoiseach and Seal of Government.

Watched by his parents Ashok and Marian and family members and partner Matt Barratt – Leo Varadkar officially becomes Ireland’s 14th Taoiseach – the youngest ever.

He returns now to the Dail to select his Cabinet which is expected to be announced this evening.