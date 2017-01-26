Leisureland board to discuss special rates for disability groups

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The board of Leisureland in Salthill is to discuss the possibility of introducing special rates for disability groups.

The matter arose at City Hall this week during a discussion on the local authority’s service delivery plan for 2017.

Councillor Pearce Flannery said one school in the city for children with disabilities is paying 2500 euro a year for one weekly 45 minute swimming session at the complex.

He says the manager of the complex should be asked to cease charging the group for the use of the facility.

Following a lengthy discussion, it was agreed by most councillors that a special case cannot be made for just one group, when there are many other similar groups using the complex.

Councillor Donal Lyons, who is the current chair of the Leisureland Board, says he will put the matter on the agenda of the next board meeting with a view to examining what can be done.

Meanwhile, tributes have been paid to the outgoing manager of Leisureland, Paddy Martyn.

Paddy has worked at the popular Salthill leisure complex for 44 years.

He will retire in the coming weeks, and the council is currently recruiting for a new manager for a two-year contract.