Leinster SHC: Galway 2-28 Dublin 1-17 reaction

By Sport GBFM
May 29, 2017

Time posted: 2:34 pm

The Galway hurlers advanced to a Leinster senior hurling championship semi final meeting with Offaly after a comfortable 14 point win over 14 man Dublin in Tullamore. Goals either side of half-time by Jason Flynn and Conor Cooney gave them a 2-28 to 1-17 victory, with the Dubs moving on to the qualifiers. Galway corner back Paul Killeen is expected to have a scan today on the knee injury that saw him come off yesterday. It is not yet confirmed that it is a cruciate knee injury but the scan results will determine if the Tynagh Abbey Duniry man will play again in this year’s championship. After the game Sean Walsh spoke to Galway manager Micheal Donoghue…

Sean also caught up with wing back Aidan Harte…

Finally, Sean got the thoughts of Padraig Mannion…

Sport
May 29, 2017
