Galway booked their place in the Leinster Senior Hurling Final with a comprehensive 0-33 to 1-11 win over Offaly in O’Moore Park in Portlaoise.

Commentary from Sean Walsh, Conor Hayes and Niall Canavan

Galway will play Wexford in the Leinster Senior Hurling Final on Sunday 9th July in Croke Park at 4pm