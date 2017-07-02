15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Leinster Senior Hurling Final Match Tracker

Half Time in the Munster Senior Football Final – Kerry 0-11 Cork 0-7

Galway  made one change from the team that defeated Offaly in Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Semi Final with Joseph Cooney replacing Jason Flynn and Cathal Mannion despite being a major doubt due to ankle injury is fit enough to make the Galway team. Wexford have stuck with the same team that defeated Kilkenny and sharp shooter Conor McDonald has been deemed fit enough to start.

Galway (Leinster SHC final v Wexford): Colm Callanan; Adrian Touhy, Daithi Burke, John Hanbury; Padraic Mannion, Gearoid McInerney, Aidan Harte; Johnny Coen, David Burke; Niall Burke, Joe Canning, Joseph Cooney; Conor Whelan, Conor Cooney, Cathal Mannion.

Wexford (Leinster SHC v Galway): Mark Fanning; Willie Devereux, Liam Ryan, James Breen; Simon Donohoe, Matthew O’Hanlon, Diarmuid O’Keeffe; Shaun Murphy, Aidan Nolan; Jack O’Connor, Lee Chin, Conor McDonald; Paul Morris, Jack Gibney, Harry Kehoe.

It’s Galway and Wexford with Galway looking to win their first Leinster Senior Hurling Crown since 2012!

Hello and Welcome To Galway Bay FM’s Match Tracker for the Leinster Senior Hurling Final.

