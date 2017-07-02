15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Country Crossroads

Country Crossroads

Leinster Senior Hurling Final – Galway 0-29 Wexford 1-17 – Commentary And Reaction

By Sport GBFM
July 2, 2017

Time posted: 7:59 pm

Another Chance to hear Galway Bay FM’s Commentary of the Leinster Senior Hurling Final between Galway and Wexford at Croke Park.

Presented by John Mulligan. The commentary is from Sean Walsh, Conor Hayes and Niall Canavan

After the game came the presentation, described by Sean Walsh plus reaction from Conor Hayes

Niall Canavan and Conor Hayes then spoke about the game where they were joined by Kilkenny legend Tommy Walsh and we also head from Galway manager Micheal Donoghue and Man Of The Match Conor Cooney

Sean also got the thoughts of Galway Selector Frannie Forde

Galway now prepare for the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final on the 6th of August

print
Podcasts, Sport
Galway Ladies Win Senior Connacht Football Crown
July 2, 2017
Galway Ladies Win Senior Connacht Football Crown
July 2, 2017
Next Weekend’s County Senior And Intermediate Hurling Championship Fixtures
July 2, 2017
Roscommon name team for Connacht Senior Football Final

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

July 2, 2017
Galway public hospitals owed €23m by private health insurers
July 2, 2017
An Post to meet with locals tomorrow over closure of Carna Post Office

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline