Leinster Senior Hurling Final – Galway 0-29 Wexford 1-17 – Commentary And Reaction

Another Chance to hear Galway Bay FM’s Commentary of the Leinster Senior Hurling Final between Galway and Wexford at Croke Park.

Presented by John Mulligan. The commentary is from Sean Walsh, Conor Hayes and Niall Canavan

After the game came the presentation, described by Sean Walsh plus reaction from Conor Hayes

Niall Canavan and Conor Hayes then spoke about the game where they were joined by Kilkenny legend Tommy Walsh and we also head from Galway manager Micheal Donoghue and Man Of The Match Conor Cooney

Sean also got the thoughts of Galway Selector Frannie Forde

Galway now prepare for the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final on the 6th of August