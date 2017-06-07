Legal dispute sees several procedures cancelled at Galway Clinic

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of procedures at Galway Clinic have been cancelled due to a legal dispute involving a consultant at the private hospital.

The Galway Clinic has been accused in the High Court of attempting to damage the career and reputation of a consultant colorectal and vascular surgeon.

The dispute resulted in the cancellation of a number of procedures yesterday – however, there is no disruption to patients today and all scheduled procedures are going ahead as normal.

A dispute arose between Galway Clinic Doughiska Limited and Mr William P Joyce following an incident on July 26th, 2016.

It’s claimed the clinic sought to withdraw Mr Joyce’s admission and operating privileges, but the action was blocked by the High Court on March 20th.

According to the Irish Times, an endoscopy list scheduled to have been dealt with at the clinic on Tuesday by Mr Joyce was cancelled as a result of the dispute.

The court was told that Mr Joyce’s practising privileges had been terminated with a notice on February 28th, due to a specific clinical incident in July 2016 and its aftermath.

It also heard that Mr Joyce had been operating at the clinic since 2004 and had treated more than 20,000 patients without incident or complaint

Mark Connaughton SC, for the clinic, said that following the granting of an injunction restraining the withdrawal of privileges to Mr Joyce, further significant issues of concern with respect to patient safety had come to light.

Mr Justice Haughton told the court that a full trial of all issues will be dealt with on June 14th.