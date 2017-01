Galway Bay Fm newsroom:- Legal agreements on the operation of two city community centres have not yet been finalised.

Acting Director of Services with the city council, Eileen Ruane, has told councillors that discussions are progressing well in relation to Ballinfoile community centre.

However she stated that the discussions regarding the Knocknacarra facility are a bit more contentious.

Ms Ruane said further meetings are planned and she’s hopeful the agreements will be finalised soon.