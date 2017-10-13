Leading war crimes lawyer to address city lecture

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A leading international war crimes lawyer will next week deliver a public lecture in the city on the prosecution of the Bosnian genocide.

Peter McCloskey is a senior trial attorney in the Office of the Prosecutor at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia.

He’s been working for two decades on cases concerning the massacres which took place in Srenbrenica in July 1995.

He’ll speak next week on his experience in prosecuting crimes which aim at the destruction of national, ethnic, racial or religious groups.

The lecture will take place at Tyndall Theatre at NUI Galway next Thursday at 7.30pm.