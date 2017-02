Galway Bay Fm newsroom:-A leading authority on licencing laws, Senior Counsel, Constance Cassidy, is to give a public talk in the city tomorrow (mon feb 6)

The public lecture on liquor licencing will take place in GMIT

The Institute’s College of Tourism & Arts is hosting the event for the vintners and hospitality industries, students and the general public.

It’ll get underway at 4p.m tomorrow, in Theatre 903 at GMIT, Dublin Road.