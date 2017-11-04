Launch event for Galway diaspora initiatives

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special launch event will take place on Monday for a range of Galway-based diaspora initiatives. (6/11)

‘The Galway Tribal Diaspora Project’ is an initiative of the county council and Galway Civic Trust.

The schemes involved aim to engage with and reach out to Galway’s diaspora across the world.

The project will be launched by Galway East TD and Minister of State Ciaran Cannon at Cloonacauneen Castle, Tuam road at 10.30 on Monday morning.

Minister Cannon says its important to celebrate the accomplishments of the Galway diaspora.

Photo – Eoin Gardiner via Wikipedia