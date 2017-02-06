Last resident of Omey Island passes away

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The last remaining permanent resident of Omey Island off the coast of west Connemara has died.

Pascal Whelan, a native of the island – who was a renowned stuntman – was found dead at his home yesterday.

He was in his mid-seventies and he had been suffering from an illness for some time.

Pascal Whelan was a native of Omey Island and a citizen of the world.

From his Connemara island home, Pascal made his way across the oceans in his youth.

He became a renowned stuntman and also had a hand in professional wrestling.

In Australia he did a double for Paul Hogan in Crocidile Dundee and he did stunt work in such films as Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kids and Live and Let Live

Associating with renowned figures, Pascal led a life far removed from Omey .

He returned to Ireland but after the death of colleague while doing a show Pascal headed back home for good to his native Omey where he has lived alone for many years.

A book about Pascal by Clifden man, Kevin Griffen, was titled: Omey Island – Last Man Standing

This week, Pascal Whelan will be laid to rest in the now deserted island where he was born 75 years ago.

Máirtín Ó Catháin for Galway Bay FM in Connemara.