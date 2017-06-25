15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Last minute cancellation for Carna post office meeting

By GBFM News
June 25, 2017

5:03 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A meeting set to take place in Carna tomorrow to discuss the future of the village’s post office has been cancelled.

It’s understood the last minute postponement is due to the unavailability of officials within An Post to attend the meeting.

They had been due to meet with a delegation of locals and public representatives to discuss the continued closure of the local branch since early May.

At that time, An Post officials described the reasons behind the closure as ‘circumstances beyond their control’.

The state company says it’s working to re-open the office as quickly as possible – but last month indicated that restoring the service may take some time.

The meeting between officials and local representatives will now take place on Monday week, the 3rd of July.

Galway Sinn Fein Senator Trevor O’ Clochartaigh says An Post have serious questions to answer over the long-running closure.

