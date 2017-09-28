Last IHC quarter final place up for grabs on Saturday

The last quarter final place in the Intermediate Hurling Championship will be decided on Saturday in Athenry with the remaining two games in Group 1 being played. The third game between Castlegar and Kinvara is not going ahead in Pearse Stadium we believe, as Kinvara receive a walkover from Castlegar, but the other 2 games will have a bearing as Kiltormer need to beat bottom of the table Clarenbridge and hope that Kilconieron beat Meelick Eyrecourt in order to snatch 4th spot. The fixtures and tables are below:

SATURDAY – Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1 (Round 7)



Venue: Kenny Park, Clarinbridge V Kiltormer 3pm, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy

Venue: Kenny Park, Kilconieron V Meelick-Eyrecourt 4.30pm, Ref: Leonard Fay

Castlegar V Kinvara – Gbfm understands that Castlegar have conceded this game

Group 2 of IHC is finalised with the four Quarter Finalists known – Group 1 will be sorted this weekend, 3 Quarter finalists already known