The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Last IHC quarter final place up for grabs on Saturday

By Sport GBFM
September 28, 2017

Time posted: 10:36 am

The last quarter final place in the Intermediate Hurling Championship will be decided on Saturday in Athenry with the remaining two games in Group 1 being played. The third game between Castlegar and Kinvara is not going ahead in Pearse Stadium we believe, as Kinvara receive a walkover from Castlegar, but the other 2 games will have a bearing as Kiltormer need to beat bottom of the table Clarenbridge and hope that Kilconieron beat Meelick Eyrecourt in order to snatch 4th spot. The fixtures and tables are below:

SATURDAY – Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1 (Round 7)

Venue: Kenny Park, Clarinbridge V Kiltormer 3pm,  Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy

Venue: Kenny Park, Kilconieron V Meelick-Eyrecourt 4.30pm,  Ref: Leonard Fay

Castlegar V Kinvara – Gbfm understands that Castlegar have conceded this game

Group 2 of IHC is finalised with the four Quarter Finalists known – Group 1 will be sorted this weekend, 3 Quarter finalists already known

