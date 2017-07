Galway Bay fm newsroom – Patients who’ve spent time in UHG, Portiuncula Hospital and Merlin Park in recent months are being urged to participate in a major national survey before next week’s deadline.

The National Patient Experience Survey aims to influence the future direction of healthcare across Ireland.

All eligible patients have been sent a copy of the survey in the last few weeks, and to date almost 50% have responded.

The completed survey should be returned by 5pm on Wednesday.