(Photo: Port of Galway)

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The largest cruise ship to visit Galway is docking in the bay this morning.

P&O’s ship – the Oriana – is en route into Galway Bay with 2 thousand 800 passengers and crew.

The cruise began in Southampton and passengers on board will have an opportunity to undertake walking tours of the city or coach tours to places such as Kylemore Abbey and the Cliffs of Moher.

The ship will depart again on its onward route at 8 o’ clock this evening