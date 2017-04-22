Large turnout for UHG protest over national maternity hospital plans

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was a large turnout at UHG this afternoon for a protest against plans to hand ownership of the new national maternity hospital to the Sisters of Charity.

The demonstration was hosted by the ‘Parents for Choice’ group and coincided with protests taking place at hospitals across the country.

The group is calling on the Government to reverse it’s decision to vest ownership of the 300 million euro facility to the religious order.

The main message being conveyed at today’s demonstration was that church and state should be separated.