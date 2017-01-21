Large turnout at city demonstration against Trump administration

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was a strong turnout in the city this afternoon for a major demonstration against the presidency of Donald Trump.

Hundreds of people gathered at Eyre Square to take part in ‘The Women’s March on Washington’ to voice their opposition to the new administration.

Events held in Galway and Dublin this afternoon are part of a series of demonstrations taking place across the world, including in the US capital.

They’re aiming to ensure women’s rights and minority rights are protected under Trump’s administration.