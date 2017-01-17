Landowners concerned over N63 compulsory purchase orders

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over Compulsory Purchase Orders relating to the upgrade of the N63.

The contract for long-awaited improvement works on the N63 between Abbeyknockmoy and Annagh Hill will be awarded shortly.

The 6.3 million euro scheme is expected to take about 15 months.

The works will involve upgrading 3.2 kilometres of the existing single carriageway near Abbeyknockmoy.

It will link the M17/M18 motorway junction at Annagh Hill with a section of the N63 which has been recently upgraded.

Last September, a compulsory purchase order for the acquisition of lands for scheme was given the go ahead.

However, Tuam area councillor Peter Roche says some landowners who stand to lose land and outbuildings have yet to be contacted about compensation.

The Council executive says CPO is a slow process, but the local authority is willing to offer help and advice to any concerned landowners.