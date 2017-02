Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is looking for space for a new cemetery in Claregalway.

It’s understood the current graveyard only has 14 plots left and could be at capacity within the next 18 months.

It has published a notice seeking expressions of interest from landowners for the sale of land to the council.

Anyone interesting in selling land to the council for a new cemetery in Claregalway must contact the Environment Department in writing by Friday week, February 17th.