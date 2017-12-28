Land secured for expansion of Clarinbridge cemetery

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Suitable lands have been secured to facilitate an expansion of the cemetery in Clarinbridge.

Over the past number of years, the Clarenbridge Cemetery Committee, trustees of local landowners and Council officials have been working to expand the burial ground.

Tests have been carried out on the lands and following a Part 8 motion which was brought before the Council, permission for the expansion was given the green light.

Athenry/Oranmore councillor Jim Cuddy says the expansion is badly needed.