Lady Gregory Hotel Galway Summer Stages Rally

By Sport GBFM
August 23, 2017

Time posted: 6:20 pm

This Sunday, Galway Bay FM will bring live coverage of the 2017 Lady Gregory Hotel Galway Summer Stages Rally.

Last year’s winner Niall Maguire from Co. Monaghan will lead the cars away on the first of nine stages (3 by 3 times) from 10am.

Headquarters is the Lady Gregory Hotel in Gort and service will be held at the Gort mart.

A bumper entry of both national and local crews have been listed for the event which is a round of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship. the Sligo Pallets Border Championship and the Top Part West Coast Championship

Local crews will fight it out for the Ger Conroy Memorial Cup, a contest that promises to be as competitive as usual.

Gerry Murphy will report every hour, on the hour with all the latest news, times and details of every stage throughout the day.

