Ladies All-Ireland Senior Quarter Final Match Tracker

Thanks for your company…The U21 Hurling Semi-Final and the Camogie Semi-Final follows at 6 and 7 this evening!

Orla Finn with two more points…and it’s 6-19 to 1-10….The hooter goes..It’s all over

Five minutes left…..

OH NO! Another Cork Goal….Short kick out is intercepted and ends up in the net! Cork 6-17 Galway 1-10

Two more Cork points and they extend their lead to 5-17 to 1-10

Galway down to fourteen…Emer Flaherty is yellow carded….

Finn has had an excellent game for Cork and she gets another point following a Galway score…..Cork 5-15 Galway 1-10

Brid O’Sullivan has all the time in the world….GOAL CORK….Cork have this sealed….Cork 5-14 Galway 1-9

16 minutes left in the game…Galway were up a little but Cork have the ball……..

Emer Scally responds for Cork…4-14 to 1-9

GOAL GALWAY…..Deirdre Brennan with the finish for Galway…..

O’Sullivan with another free for Cork…They lead 4-13 to Galway’s 0-9

The wide count at the Moment….Cork 6 Galway 1

Tracey Leonard with another point for Galway….Cork 4-12 Galway 0-9

Galway have a free…..It’s gone over the bar….Cork 4-12 Galway 0-8

Dora Gorman coming into the Galway team for Fabienne Cooney….

25 minutes left in the game and play is held up as Gower receives treatment…

The Kick out was intercepted and O’Sullivan lobbed the keeper for the goal….

Doreen O’Sullivan….GOAL CORK…..4-12 Galway 0-7

Cork can score at will…Aine O’Sullivan with a point…Hold on….

Three minutes in the second half and Orla Finn slots over the bar…Cork 3-11 Galway 0-7

Shauna Molloy comes into the Galway team…Aine Seoige comes off….

The Second Half is underway…Cork with a free

The hooter goes and It’s Half Time….Cork are well in control….Cork 3-10 Galway 0-7 at the break

Three points on the bounce by Cork and they are flying…..Cork 3-10 Galway 0-7…Half a minute left in the first half.

Orla Finn now has the ball…..Cork now nine points up….They lead 3-7 to 0-7 with two minutes left in the half

Emer Scally has the ball….GOAL CORK….Galway are now in serious trouble….Cork 3-6 Cork 0-7

Five minutes left in the first half and Cork are in control here…

Cork again have started to take the game to Galway and they extend their lead with two more points…Cork 2-6 Galway 0-7

O’Sullivan to Spillane to Cotter…Galway are caught…GOAL CORK….They lead 2-4 to 0-7

Ciara O’Sullivan tries to give Cork the lead back but it goes wide

Cork levels the game with a point…Galway 0-7 Cork 1-4…10 minutes left in the half

Deirdre Brennan comes in for Galway as Cormican is injured….

Finn is having a serious battle with Shauna Hynes and it’s the Cork player who wins this one with a point…Galway 0-7 Cork 1-3…11 minutes left in the half.

Orla Finn has another free for Cork and this time she puts it over the bar….Galway 0-7 Cork 1-2

At the other end, Caitriona Cormican has scored another point for Galway…Galway now lead by three points….Galway 0-7 Cork 1-1

Orla Finn with another free but again it goes wide

Orla Finn with a free for Cork but it goes wide

Fifteen minutes gone in the First Half….Fifteen to go

Now Megan Glynn has a chance, POINT GALWAY! Galway 0-6 Cork 1-1

Mairead Seoige…WHAT A POINT! Galway are in front! Galway 0-5 Cork 1-1 with 17 minutes left in the first half…

18 minutes left in the first half and Cork have possession…Shauna Kelly has a half chance for Cork…She could be in for goal here…SIDE NETTING

Olivia Divilly now has the ball….And she put it over the bar…The Teams are level…Cork 1-1 Galway 0-4

Despite the Cork goal, Galway are playing well, Aine McDonagh to Mairead Seoige and Seoige slots the ball over the bar… Cork 1-1 Galway 0-3

Megan Glynn for Galway and she is fouled….Tracey Leonard takes the free and the gap is two points…Cork 1-1 Galway 0-2

Free in for Cork and it hangs in the air…..IT’S IN THE NET! Aine O’Sullivan with the finish past Dearbhla Gower…Cork now lead 1-1 to 0-1 after 7 minutes

5 mins – Fabienne Cooney is hit with a high challenge…ref has a word with a Cork player but no card.

Emer Scally has a chance for Cork and she makes no mistake…Teams are level…Galway 0-1 Cork 0-1

Great skill from Tracey Leonard…..Great point too and Galway lead after 4 minutes Galway 0-1 Cork 0-0

Free Galway and Tracey Leonard is going to take it but it goes wide, just three minutes gone in the first half

Galway have certainly started with intent but no score to show for it yet….

45′ for Galway and Cork win a free out

The ball is in and the game is on and Galway have a chance…Megan Glynn…GREAT SAVE!

Galway were selected as follows

DEARBHLA GOWER (Corofin) FABIENNE COONEY (Claregalway) EMER FLAHERTY (Tuam/Cortoon) (C) SHAUNA HYNES (Milltown) AINE SEOIGHE (Corofin) BARBARA HANNON (Dunmore McHales) SINEAD BURKE (Ballyboden St. Enda’s) LISA GANNON (Kilkerrin/Clonberne) CAITRIONA CORMICAN (St. Gabriel’s) OLIVIA DIVILLY (Kilkerrin/Clonberne) MAIREAD SEOIGHE (Clonbur) AINE McDONAGH (Moycullen) TRACEY LEONARD (Corofin) SARAH CONNEALLY (Dunmore McHales) MEGAN GLYNN (Claregalway)

Good Afternoon and Welcome to Galway Bay FM’s Match tracker with Galway taking on Cork in the All-Ireland Ladies Football Quarter Final