Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Quarter Final Preview – Stephen Glennon

Galway and Cork meet in Cusack Park Mullingar on Saturday Afternoon in the Lidl All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Quarter-Final.

Cork are heading for an incredible SEVEN All-Ireland Senior Football Titles in a row but Galway have pushed them close in previous years, losing the quarter final by just two points in 2015. 1-12 to 1-10 the final score in the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick that day.

The Galway Manager is Stephen Glennon and he spoke to Darren Kelly

Throw in on Saturday is at 12.30pm and will be followed by Mayo and Donegal as part of a double header in Mullingar.