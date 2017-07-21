15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ladies Football Championship Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
July 21, 2017

Time posted: 2:13 pm

Senior:

Claregalway vs. Dunmore Friday 21st at 7.30pm Referee David Breslin

Intermediate:

Milltown vs Menlough Skehana Sunday 23rd at 2pm Referee Frank Kinneen

Junior A

Killannin vs. Grainne Mhaols Sunday 23rd at 2pm Referee Maura Conneally

Mountbellew Moylough vs. Glinsk Sunday 23rd at 6pm Referee John Martin

Junior B

Salthill Knocknacarra vs. Micheal Breathnachs  Sunday 23rd at 7pm Referee Katie Kilbane

Junior C

Gaeil na Gaillimhe 0-01  Ballinasloe 6-20 played 18th July Referee Ronan McNulty

St. Michaels vs Annaghadown B (postponed game) Sunday 23rd at 3pm. Referee Kieran Quinn.

