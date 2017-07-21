Ladies Football Championship Fixtures

Senior:
Claregalway vs. Dunmore Friday 21st at 7.30pm Referee David Breslin
Intermediate:
Milltown vs Menlough Skehana Sunday 23rd at 2pm Referee Frank Kinneen
Junior A
Killannin vs. Grainne Mhaols Sunday 23rd at 2pm Referee Maura Conneally
Mountbellew Moylough vs. Glinsk Sunday 23rd at 6pm Referee John Martin
Junior B
Salthill Knocknacarra vs. Micheal Breathnachs Sunday 23rd at 7pm Referee Katie Kilbane
Junior C
Gaeil na Gaillimhe 0-01 Ballinasloe 6-20 played 18th July Referee Ronan McNulty
St. Michaels vs Annaghadown B (postponed game) Sunday 23rd at 3pm. Referee Kieran Quinn.