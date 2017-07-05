Ladies Club Championship Fixtures For This Weekend

SENIOR

Glenamaddy Williamstown vs Claregalway Fri 7th at 7pm in Glenamaddy.

Dunmore vs Clonbur Sat 8th at 6pm in Dunmore

Kilkerrin Clonberne vs Caltra Sat 8th at 7pm in Clonberne.

Annaghadown vs Corofin Fri 7th at 7.30pm in Annaghadown

INTERMEDIATE

St. James vs Moycullen Thurs 6th at 7.30pm in Mervue

St. Brendans vs Milltown Sat 8th. Time TBC

JUNIOR A

Grainne Mhaols vs Tuam Cortoon Fri 7th at 7.30pm in Letterfrack.

St. Mary’s vs Mountbellew Moylough Fri 7th at 8pm in Kilererin

Glinsk vs Caherlistrane Fri 7th at 7.30pm in Glinsk

NA Leitimoir vs Killannin Fri 7th at 7.30pm

JUNIOR B

Claregalway B vs SalthillKnocknacarra Thurs 6th at 8pm

Micheal Breathnachs vs Monivea Abbey TBC

Kilconly vs Kilkerrin Clonberne B Fri 7th at 8pm in Kilconly

JUNIOR C

Carna Caiseal vs Gaeil Na Gaillimhe Fri 7th at 7.30pm in Carna

St. Michael’s vs Annaghadown B Sat 8th at 3pm in Westside

Na Piarsaigh vs An Ceathru Rua Fri at 8pm in Rosmuc

Caltra B vs Naomh Mhuire Fri 7th at 8pm in Caltra