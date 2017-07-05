Ladies Club Championship Fixtures For This Weekend

SENIOR
Glenamaddy Williamstown vs Claregalway Fri 7th at 7pm in Glenamaddy.
Dunmore vs Clonbur Sat 8th at 6pm in Dunmore
Kilkerrin Clonberne vs Caltra Sat 8th at 7pm in Clonberne.
Annaghadown vs Corofin Fri 7th at 7.30pm in Annaghadown
INTERMEDIATE
St. James vs Moycullen Thurs 6th at 7.30pm in Mervue
St. Brendans vs Milltown Sat 8th. Time TBC
JUNIOR A
Grainne Mhaols vs Tuam Cortoon Fri 7th at 7.30pm in Letterfrack.
St. Mary’s vs Mountbellew Moylough Fri 7th at 8pm in Kilererin
Glinsk vs Caherlistrane Fri 7th at 7.30pm in Glinsk
NA Leitimoir vs Killannin Fri 7th at 7.30pm
JUNIOR B
Claregalway B vs SalthillKnocknacarra Thurs 6th at 8pm
Micheal Breathnachs vs Monivea Abbey TBC
Kilconly vs Kilkerrin Clonberne B Fri 7th at 8pm in Kilconly
JUNIOR C
Carna Caiseal vs Gaeil Na Gaillimhe Fri 7th at 7.30pm in Carna
St. Michael’s vs Annaghadown B Sat 8th at 3pm in Westside
Na Piarsaigh vs An Ceathru Rua Fri at 8pm in Rosmuc
Caltra B vs Naomh Mhuire Fri 7th at 8pm in Caltra