Lackagh win Mummers title

Galway Bay Fm newsroom:-

A large crowd attended the Mummers Festival in New Inn last night, where the younger performers took centre stage.

The Festival winners were the Lackagh Mummers, with the Roscommon Mummers taking the runner -up spot.

The Best Musician award went to Roisin O’Brien of Rahan ( Co. Offaly ), while Best Dancers were Ronan O’Connell and Darragh Kelly of Lackagh Mummers.

Rachel Hughes of Roscommon was best Flute Player, and the Best Singer Award also went to Roscommon’s Sarah Keane.

Hannah Whelan of Lackagh Wrenboys was Best Storyteller and Shauna Murphy of Rahan took the Most Outstanding Entertainer Award.

Best Individual Awards went to Nicole McLoughlin – Lackagh Strawboys, Gillian Spellman – Lackagh Wrenboys, Emily Keane – Roscommon Mummers

Sebastian Knoop – Lackagh Mummers and Maeve O’Brien – Rahan.

Next year the Festival will celebrate its 40th Anniversary, and will be held on the week -end of 6th January 2018.